Carlos Corberan keeping a watching brief on West Brom youngsters

The head coach opted to not let centre-back Taylor and winger Fellows, both 20, out on loan before last week’s transfer deadline.

Both have been involved in matchday squads this term after impressing on loan at Cheltenham and Crawley, respectively, last season. The duo are rated highly by the club and featured prominently in pre-season.

“Making a squad with less than 20 players would’ve been a mistake,” Corberan said of his Albion ranks.

“Let’s say we have 18 senior players, and in Caleb and in Fellows we have the two players to complete the 20 you need to have – at least 20.

“I wanted to keep them because they were on loan last year and I want to keep them close to our ideas, to evaluate them and to help them progress.”

There were loans for other Albion youngsters on a busy deadline day. Rayhaan Tulloch, 22, joined Bradford before Ethan Ingram and Jovan Malcolm, also both 20, joined Salford and Cheltenham in League Two and League One respectively.

“Jovan and Ingram were players who hadn’t really had the experience before of loans,” explained Corberan.