Shrewsbury's Travis Hernes signs first professional deal

Travis Hernes of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

The 17-year-old midfielder has agreed a three-year contract at Croud Meadow just 48 hours after making his league debut as a substitute in Saturday’s 1-0 win over Cheltenham.

Academy product Hernes has been integrated into the first-team set-up by new head coach Matt Taylor and director of football Micky Moore believes he has a bright future.

He said: “Travis has done really well in pre-season and I really like how he has performed and handled himself around senior players.

“I’ve spoken about trying to create a pathway for our own players when they are good enough – and Travis falls into that category.

“He is now seen as one of our midfielders for the forthcoming season and I believe he has the ability, the mentality and physicality to make an impact for us this year.

“We have signed him on a long-term contract to also give him time to develop and progress – he is a player that we believe has got a very bright future.”

Hernes, who was born in Norway, made his senior Town debut against Wolves in last season’s EFL Trophy, marking the occasion with a stunning goal.

He said: “I feel so blessed to sign my first professional contract and get the opportunity to play for this club.

“A lot has changed for me over the past few months. It’s obviously a different level of training with the first team compared to training with the academy – but I feel like I have adapted well.

“Matt (Taylor) has already done a lot for me, he’s helped me develop a lot and I really appreciate that.