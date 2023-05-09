Fans uncertain of Steve Cotterill's Shrewsbury Town future

Steve Cotterill (AMA)

The League One season ended on Sunday with Salop falling to a 1-0 defeat away at Lincoln.

The result meant Town finished 12th and it was the club’s second-highest finish in 33 years – but ever since former chief executive Brian Caldwell left last week the manager’s future has been uncertain.

When the club announced Caldwell, who had spent more than seven years in Shropshire, had left, they also announced they were forming a new football board – something Cotterill said after the game he was not aware of.

Approach

Since then, reports emerged on Saturday that the club have made an initial approach for Cheltenham Town’s director of football Mickey Moore.

Cotterill, when questioned about this after the game against Lincoln at Sincil Bank, said he was only made aware of the approach when he was sent a link to a story online.

The Shropshire Star then revealed Keith Burt, head of recruitment, had left his position at the club.

The manager revealed before the final game that planning for next season would begin on Monday with the boss set to meet players to decide their futures.