Shrewsbury v Wolves U21's - Match preview

Town have had a gruelling fixture list over the last four weeks, with Cotterill’s men playing almost every three days in league or cup competitions.

And tonight’s game with Wolves Under-21s gives the manager a chance to look at some of the club’s younger players who have been on the fringes of the first-team squad so far this season.

The boss has said the club are going to use the competition as a ‘development opportunity’ this year.

“We are going to play some of our younger players,” the boss said when asked about the game. “Because otherwise, I don’t know when you give them a chance.

“That will be a very very young team that we will be playing.

“So that competition this year, I want to make it clear, that we are going to try and use it as a development opportunity.

“As somewhere along the line, we have got to try those players, otherwise we are never going to know.

“I mean a block of them as well.

“I am looking forward to seeing them.

“They train with us every day, and they are great kids.

“People who have been on the bench like Josh Barlow and Kade Craig.

“We will have an experienced goalkeeper in Harry.

“And we just need to see where a couple of the other boys are as well.

“Tom (Bloxham) will play, and so will Charlie (Caton).

“So while it might be Wolves U21s, it might be our U18s.”

The game will be a great opportunity for the boss to see where his squad is at.

The likes of Harry Burgoyne, Kade Craig and Josh Barlow have been on the bench in almost every game this season without making an appearance. But it is a long season.

Shrewsbury have a relatively small squad, the games come thick and fast, and the boss needs to know what the fringe players are capable of.

It also gives the squad members who have played bit-part roles so far this season a chance to get some more minutes in their legs.

Tom Bloxham and Charlie Caton have been used in some matches, but sparingly, and the chance to get 90 minutes could be invaluable to them if the boss needs to use them in league action in the near future.

But it will be a tough task for Town as they will be playing a Wolves side with real quality.

Exciting winger Chem Campbell is expected to play for the visitors after he was an unused substitute during the senior side’s 1-1 draw with Newcastle at the weekend.

And Republic of Ireland U21 international Connor Ronan is also expected to play in midfield.