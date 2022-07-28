Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Shrewsbury Town set for bumper backing at Morecambe

By Jonny DruryShrewsbury Town FCPublished: Comments

Shrewsbury Town have been given an extra allocation of tickets - after selling out their original amount for Saturday's opening day trip to Morecambe.

Shrewsbury Town fans (AMA)
Shrewsbury Town fans (AMA)

Salop were given 600 tickets for the clash at the Mazuma Stadium - but they sold out that allocation.

Now a further 200 tickets have been released and are available to buy from the club.

The Salop fans will now be housed in part of the terrace at Morecambe's ground - as well as in the Beyond Radio Stand.

According to a statement from the club, fans with tickets in the Beyond Radio Stand who want to go to the terrace must enter through the Beyond Radio Stand and get into the stadium before moving to the terrace.

Also, those wishing to purchase one of the extra 200 tickets are being encouraged buy them online - due to the ticket office being busy processing season tickets.

Shrewsbury Town FC
Football
Sport
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News