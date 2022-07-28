Shrewsbury Town set for bumper backing at Morecambe

Shrewsbury Town fans (AMA)

Salop were given 600 tickets for the clash at the Mazuma Stadium - but they sold out that allocation.

Now a further 200 tickets have been released and are available to buy from the club.

The Salop fans will now be housed in part of the terrace at Morecambe's ground - as well as in the Beyond Radio Stand.

According to a statement from the club, fans with tickets in the Beyond Radio Stand who want to go to the terrace must enter through the Beyond Radio Stand and get into the stadium before moving to the terrace.