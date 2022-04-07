Shrewsbury Town Women have one hand on the title

Shrewsbury Town Women

Town head to fourth-placed Sandwell Ladies in Smethwick on Sunday (2pm) knowing a win will almost confirm them as champions.

Three points will take unbeaten leaders Salop to the cusp of the title, with just nearest rivals Walsall Wood and Shifnal Town still mathematically capable of reeling Shrews in.

Six points currently separate Town and Walsall Wood, though the chasing pack have played more games. Shrewsbury still have 15 points to play for.

But it would take some collapse from Tom Peevor's side, who boast a near-impeccable record this term, not to claim the Division One North crown.

Shrewsbury are still fighting on two fronts. They qualified for the semi-finals of the League Cup with a comfortable 3-0 success at rivals AFC Telford last Sunday.

Two goals inside five first half minutes from Maddie Jones and Zoe Child put the visitors in the driving seat and Child rounded off a double 10 minutes into the second half to put the tie to bed.

But Shrews have their focus firmly on the league this weekend, in which they know a vastly superior goal difference of more than 20 goals has them in the driving seat.

Shifnal have remained on the coattails of Shrewsbury all season and must win at Walsall Wood on Sunday to keep their faint hopes of a title tilt alive.

Meanwhile, in National League Midlands action Wem Town's hopes of survival were dealt a painful blow after a 5-0 home defeat by Peterborough United.

David Healey's side remain third-bottom and five points adrift of safety with four matches to play.

The Butler Sports Centre side face a crucial clash in their bid to climb clear of trouble this Sunday when they head to Staffordshire to face second-bottom Burton Albion, who are two points further back.

Resurgent Adran League relegation play off The New Saints, meanwhile, gave their survival hopes a shot in the arm with a stunning third win on the spin.

The Saints climbed over bottom place in their relegation phase with a 3-1 win at Pontypridd Town, who are top of the group of four.