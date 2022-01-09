Steve Cotterill proud of Shrewsbury players after Liverpool FA Cup 'learning curve'

Steve Cotterill the head coach / manager of Shrewsbury Town applauds the fans at full time (AMA)

Cotterill's Town put the frighteners on Jurgen Klopp and his side in a mightily impressive first half at Anfield, as Daniel Udoh memorably fired the visitors into a 1-0 lead in front of 5,600 rampant away fans.

Shrewsbury were good value for their lead in a frenetic first period but Liverpool levelled through youngster Kaide Gordon before Brazil international Fabinho struck a penalty on the stroke of half-time that knocked the stuffing out of Town.

Shrews held on and battled valiantly in the third round tie but it was finally put out of their reach as another Brazil international, substitute Roberto Firmino, backheeled in 12 minutes from time. Fabinho struck another in stoppage time but Salop left a packed Anfield to a standing ovation from the away end and praise from the home faithful.

Cotterill admitted facing a strong Liverpool side including van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Andy Robertson, Fabinho and Curtis Jones was too big an ask for his players.

The Shrews boss said: "It was a question or two (we asked them) but it was a step too far for us today, they had too many good players out there.

"They had recognised first teamers, when you look at them, three of the back four and the young boy (Conor) Bradley (at right-back) did well as well.

"Robertson one side, Konate, van Dijk - who's a gentleman by the way, came in our dressing room after the game to give his shirt to one of our boys. An absolute top, top - not just player - a top bloke.

"When you add that to the other boys they've had today, then they bring Firmino on and Minamino, their young boys have done well and been a credit to Liverpool Football Club.

"I don't think it was a 4-1 game, I think it was a 2-1 game, but at the end there we were dead on our feet.

"Those boys are sharp, you don't want to be giving them chances in the game.

"We've been very well looked after, it's been a great day and experience for our boys and a good lesson in certain parts of the game."

Cotterill added: "I've just finished talking to Jurgen there, another gentleman. I wish Liverpool all the best, it's been a great day and a real learning curve.

"I'm very humbled by all of it. Maybe we had them worried for just a little while!"

The Town chief admitted League One Salop were surprised at the strength the returning Klopp went with in his side.

He said: "A lot of the time I tell the boys I'm proud of them when we win, but I'm really, really proud of them today because we were really up against it.

"When we saw the teamsheet we thought 'oh crikey', we were hoping it was going to be some more younger players and perhaps not the quality in certain areas, the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Konate, Robertson, Curtis Jones in midfield.

"I can't speak highly of our boys and how we've been received today, the reception when we were coming off , I thank the Liverpool fans very much for how they've been towards our lads.