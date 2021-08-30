Steve Cotterill expects scouts to flock for Shrewsbury sensation Tom Bloxham

Tom Bloxham sends his stunning acrobatic effort into the top corner against Gillingham for his first senior goal (AMA)

The academy product delivered in breath-taking style when Town had almost gone seven hours of action into the new League One season without a goal.

Cotterill’s men trailed 1-0 at home to Gillingham before Bloxham’s incredible bicycle kick for a first senior goal on the hour.

Birmingham City loan striker Sam Cosgrove then struck a well-taken winner 10 minutes later for his first Salop goal as Cotterill’s men got off the mark at the fifth time of asking this term.

Asked if Bloxham’s goal could be the best he will ever score, Cotterill said: “He could well do (score a better goal), Tom.

“What will happen now is all of a sudden the scouting list will change here and people will flock to come and see him because he’s 17.

“He’s a young man and I’m sure what’ll happen now is that he’ll be brought to everyone’s attention, which is what I want to do at this football club.

“He’s still learning the game, he’s a great kid. We just hope he goes from strength to strength.

“He’s got his feet on the ground, there’s no airs and graces, I’m really pleased for him.”

Bloxham and fellow attacking starlet Charlie Caton are set to get another good run out as Town’s Papa John’s Trophy campaign kicks off at home to Crewe tomorrow night.

Cotterill added:”These young lads they’re on social media, I’ve no doubt he’ll have that saved on his phone at some point!

“It’s good for him, he’s a great kid, but he’s only starting off, we need to be mindful of leaving him out the team at the appropriate time, because I see that on a day-to-day basis.

“When the results are as they are, you can’t have too many of them (young players) in the side, you’ve got to have experienced heads around them.

“I thought Elliott Bennett, who was sick quite badly at half-time, deserves a mention for showing great courage.

“Tom has got a few of the older players looking after him as well, they’re a good little family in there. And tomorrow night we’ll play some of the younger guys, the Charlie Catons of this world, who’ve trained incredibly well and hard.”

Tomorrow’s tie coincides with to conclusion of the transfer window, which shuts at 11pm. Cotterill revealed it is becoming ‘increasingly difficult’ to add more signings and that other new faces before the deadline felt unlikely.

One of his other new recruits, loanee Cosgrove, got off the mark o Saturday after missing a couple of first-half chances. Cotterill said: “I said to him I wanted to see more devilment in his play, I think that was needed.

“And the goal was excellent, a great finish, he maybe could’ve done that in the first half but unselfish as he is he tried to set up Dan Udoh, which was probably the wrong decision.