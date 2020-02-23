Josh Vela came back from injury early in desperation to help Shrewsbury Town

Midfielder Vela caught the eye as Sam Ricketts' men ended their barren run of League One wins by beating Doncaster 1-0 thanks to a late Dave Edwards header.

A quad injury, the severity of which was detected on a scan after his move, had kept the former Bolton star, signed from Hibernian last month, from making his first Shrewsbury appearance.

But Vela was desperate to be involved. He said: "It was nice just to be back on the pitch really after being out for so long. Obviously we needed a win and put in a good performance to get it.

"I had a thigh injury but we didn't know how bad it was when I first came. We got it scanned and it was quite a bad one.

"But I was eager to come back. Really I shouldn't start for another three or four weeks but I got it strengthened up and I wanted to play to help the team out so I came back early and it feels alright.

"Definitely it's a bonus, I just wanted to get a win and start moving us up the table. I could've gone all the way (90 minutes) but didn't want to risk it, we've got another big game on Tuesday."

Vela, 26, added: "It's not the best of pitches at the minute, it was just a scrap, but that's what it's all about, scrapping to help the team out."

Ricketts insisted that Town had only 'scratched the surface' of what Vela can bring to the side.