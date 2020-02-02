Rochdale 1-0 Shrewsbury Town – Lewis Cox's player ratings

Town were much the better side at Spotland but home sub Tyler Smith came from the bench to net a 88th-minute equaliser to leave Salop seven league games without a win.

Shrewsbury reporter Lewis Cox rates Town's performances out of 10.

Max O'Leary - Was nothing more than a spectator in the first period in which Shrewsbury dominated. Was only tested by a couple of Aaron Morley strikes from distance and even those did not stretch the on-loan goalkeeper. Got a fingertip save on to woodwork in build-up to late goal. 6

Ro-Shaun Williams - Had a strong afternoon as the more assured of Town’s central back three. Williams, who celebrated a year at Shrews recently, was assured in possession and strong against the Dale’s wily old strikeforce. Tried to get forward in the second half. 7

Ethan Ebanks-Landell - Back at the club he served on loan in the second half of last season and had a decent game at the heart of Town’s backline. Stood up well to Aaron Wilbraham’s aerial threat and made some important clearances but could not quite get in the way of Tyler Smith’s winner. 6

Omar Beckles - Two starts on the spin for Beckles, although he played on the left for Aaron Pierre at Spotland. Was a calm presence and won his physical battles against the Dale and was not shy in striding forward whenever possible. Can be pleased with his work. 6

Donald Love - A very busy afternoon for the right wing-back who gave a mixed bag in terms of his output. A couple of early crosses were overhit but he was always an option down the right flank. One clever pass gave Josh Laurent a huge chance but other times wasteful. 6

Dave Edwards - The former Wales international gave a performance of real leadership with the armband and was the catalyst to a number of Town attacks. He was energetic in the middle of the park and won the ball back time after time for Shrews. 7

Josh Laurent - After an early pass went astray Laurent clicked into gear and was a driving force for his side. Latched on to Edwards pressing to create Jason Cummings’ big chance and got into good positions in the second half. Missed one finish where he might’ve done better. 7

Scott Golbourne - Was guilty of some wasteful delivery from the left in the first half but was not used anywhere near as often as Love on the opposite flank after the break. Was smart in possession further back on the pitch and did well against Dale’s right sided options. 6

Conor McAleny - The shining light from the latest disappointment at Rochdale. The debutant, signed on loan from Fleetwood, was a real thorn in Dale’s side. Took the ball on the turn, dropped his shoulder and skipped past opposition and not afraid to shoot on sight. 8

Jason Cummings - His first start in more than two months and the Scot will likely have been disappointed with his part in the Spotland defeat. Spurned the golden opportunity in the first half and was the least effective of Salop’s front three. His usual link-up play was a little off. 6

Callum Lang - After a rare off night at Gillingham, Lang looked back up to his impressive best with another action-packed display, this time from the right of the front three. Caused his left-back problems with intense pressing and fine footwork. Shot saved in the second half. 7

Subs:

Shaun Whalley (Lang, 71) - A couple of his crosses lacked accuracy and he headed wide a difficult chance. 6

Daniel Udoh (Cummings, 76) - Game had begun to swing in the hosts' favour by this point. 6

Subs not used: Murphy (gk), Hart, Pierre, Walker, Goss.