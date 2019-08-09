MK Dons v Shrewsbury Town preview: Donald Love-ing life back at home

Mainly because the Manchester-born defender’s parents live in nearby Nantwich, so he has been able to relive his childhood by pitching up at mom and dad’s.

Love, 24, says moving in with his folks has helped a smoother transition than the usual short-term option of a hotel before a more permanent home is sorted for new signings.

Love is expected to remain at right wing-back for Sam Ricketts’ Town for tomorrow’s trip to newly-promoted MK Dons.

But it is not just the Love household that has helped him fit in at Shrewsbury.

Love, signed by Sam Ricketts as Town’s right wing-back, credits his new Salop team-mates for helping him settle swiftly.

“The lads have really helped me settle,” Love said. “I knew quite a bit about Shrewsbury to be fair because my mum and dad live not far away. I’ve always kept an eye on results.

"I’m living with them, I’ll help a bit (at home). My mum won’t let me slack off!

"It’s a good set-up, it’s hard not to settle in. The stadium and training ground are class.”

Manchester United academy graduate Love, who joined United aged six, is determined to kickstart his career in Shropshire and, for the first time, play consistent league football.

The former Scotland youth international did make a first-team appearance for United under Louis van Gaal before a permanent switch to the north east.

In three years on Wearside he made just 34 appearances in all competitions. His final year was broken up by awful injury luck after an ankle problem sustained on the opening day of the campaign effectively ended his season.

Love said: “I just want to play as many games as I can.

"I’ve always been a right-back. You can tell with Gilo (Ryan Giles), he’ll take his man on and his crossing is unbelievable. I’ll look for little combinations, it’s a good balance to allow Gilo to go on more.”

Likely line-up:

Subs: Murphy (gk), Golbourne, Beckles, Walker, Eisa, Okenabirhie, Udoh.

MK Dons (5-3-2): Nicholls; Britain, Lewington, Martin, Walsh, Poole; Boateng, Houghton, McGrandles; Agard, Bowery.

The Opposition: Dons aim for mid-table

Paul Tisdale (AMA)

Milton Keynes Dons have not stepped up to League One just to make up the numbers.

Paul Tisdale guided the Dons to promotion from League Two at the first attempt in his first full season at the helm at Stadium MK.

MK Dons will not simply want to survive relegation this term, instead Tisdale’s men should have eyes higher up the League One pecking order after completing a decent bit of business over the summer.

Experienced former Wolves forward Joe Mason has joined, alongside highly-rated defender Regan Poole from Manchester United.

Talented midfielder Hiram Boateng could be a star for the Dons after joining from Exeter City, Tisdale’s former club. He joins Ben Reeves, the former favourite who returned from Charlton.

As Sam Ricketts said this week, Shrewsbury’s scouting on tomorrow’s hosts has been hampered as Dons’ opening League One clash against Bury was called off due to the Shakers’ financial woes.

That means Shrews are likely to be fitter and more prepared, but Tisdale has had the advantage of watching Town’s win over Pompey.

Memory lane:

May 18, 2007

Town fans don’t need reminding of that Friday night in Milton Keynes where Andy Cooke was the two-goal play-off hero. After drawing 0-0 in the first leg, his second-half double won it for Town, who lost to Bristol Rovers at Wembley.

Key battle:

Alex Gilbey v Dave Edwards

Former Wigan midfielder Gilbey is building himself an impressive reputation with the Dons and is the key player in their midfield.

Edwards will need an energetic display to keep tabs on him and make an impact.