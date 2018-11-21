Danny Coyne hails Shrewsbury Town character after FA Cup win

Town's goalkeeper coach extended his 100 per cent record in temporary charge as Shrews avoided a first-round banana skin at heavily-backed Salford in front of the nation's cameras.

Fejiri Okenabirhie netted twice either side of Greg Docherty's goal. Salford had made it 2-1 with 13 minutes to go but Salop secured comfortable progression with Okenabirhie's added time nerve-settler.

Coyne praised the way his side reacted to Salford's late goal and held on. He said: "They've got character. We came back from a goal down to win the game on Saturday.

"There's character in there, they are good lads, a great dressing room.

"I keep saying it but they are and it showed it again. To get the third goal at the end just gives you that little relief.

"All in all I'm made up we've got through to the next round with a home tie."

Coyne continued: "First half we didn't press as we wanted to, we didn't have the energy we had on Saturday.

"We let them know that in the dressing room at half-time but we still could have been three or four up.

Advertising

"It was just a good, hard-fought win in the end when you look back at it."

Coyne reiterated his stance on the vacant management position at Shrews despite his side's unblemished record since John Askey's sacking.

He is not considering a re-think on taking the job despite the impressive form.

"I'm enjoying it better than last time, I know that!

Advertising

"Last time I was in the same frame of mind that I didn't want it - I'd just be looking after it.

"This is no different for me, I'm still thinking the same way, I'll look after it until somebody comes along.

"It's in a better place at the minute for them."

Town will monitor knocks to Anthony Grant, Ollie Norburn, Greg Docherty and Aaron Amadi-Holloway today in preparation for Saturday's trip to Wycombe.

Shrews will now entertain League One rivals Scunthorpe at Montgomery Waters Meadow in the second round on December 2.