Leaders Ludlow held but they are still sitting pretty

The table-toppers failed to claim three Premier Division points for just the third time this season after drawing 3-3 with Haughmond.

Kieran Dovey, Ryan Lewis and Reece Williams were on target for the hosts, with Lewis Bloor netting twice and Tom Delamere once for Haughmond.

The result saw Ludlow move four points clear of second-placed Dawley with both sides now having played 21 games.

The title contenders will turn their attentions to another piece of silverware this weekend when they line up in the semi-finals of the Tony Bywater Cup.

Ludlow host Shrewsbury Up & Comers, while Dawley welcome Haughmond to Doseley Road. Shrewsbury Up & Comers will go into that clash on the back of a 2-1 league success over visiting Whitchurch Alport. Alex Hughes was the star of the show for the third-placed hosts with both goals.

At the other end of the table, Ellesmere Rangers climbed out of the bottom two thanks to a welcome away day triumph.

Goals from Jacob Allan, Asa Dean and Owen Washington saw them beat St Martins 3-1. Tom Ash netted for the home side.

The day’s other top flight clash saw Wrockwardine Wood Juniors also register a 3-1 win. Tyrell McFarlane, Callum Pugh and substitute Joel Hodnett all found the net as they saw off Newport Town. The victory saw Wrockwardine climb from 10th to seventh in the table.

Shrewsbury Juniors Development are the new leaders in Division One.

Archie Perkins and Daryl Rogers were on target to earn Juniors a 2-1 win at home to Meole Brace.

That victory lifted them above Ercall Revolution on goal difference, and with four games in hand.

But Bridgnorth Spartans are still the team in charge of the title race. They sit third, two points behind Juniors and with four games in hand.

Impact FC United hit the goal trail in their home clash with Ercall Evolution Aces.

Curt Cooper was top of the shots with a hat-trick as United eased to an 8-0 victory, with seven of the goals coming in the second half.

Ian Harkins bagged a double with Andrew Bentley, Daniel Aubery and Jack Inglis also on target. AFC Weston Rhyn are celebrating after claiming their first league victory of the season. They headed home with all three points following a 3-2 win away to Morda United Development. Aaron Coulson, Joe Meredith and Alex Williams found the net for the visitors.

Saturday’s fixtures

Tony Bywater Cup: Dawley Town v Haughmond; Ludlow v Shrewsbury Up & Comers.

Premier Division: AMS v Ellesmere Rangers; Church Stretton Town v Gobowen Celtic; Ercall Colts Juniors Evolution v Wrockwardine Wood Juniors; Newport Town v Morda United; Shifnal Town FC 1964 v Whitchurch Alport 1946; St Martins v Wem Town.