Steve McCormick back as new AFC Bridgnorth boss
Midland League outfit AFC Bridgnorth have appointed former old boy Steve McCormick as their new manager.
McCormick was the the club’s number one choice from an impressive list of candidates for the role at Crown Meadow.
The 54-year-old arrives with some knowledge of the club having played under Steve Frisby a few years ago, and with vast experience from his professional playing days north of the border.
As a striker, McCormick turned out for Queen’s Park, Stirling Albion, Dundee, Greenock Morton, Airdrieonians, East Fife, Clydebank and Dumbarton, and also had a brief spell with Leyton Orient.
As a manager he has previously been in charge at Market Drayton Town.
“He has got a persona about him and obviously very good experience in the game,” said secretary Steve Groome.