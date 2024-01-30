Steve McCormick back as new AFC Bridgnorth boss

McCormick was the the club’s number one choice from an impressive list of candidates for the role at Crown Meadow.

The 54-year-old arrives with some knowledge of the club having played under Steve Frisby a few years ago, and with vast experience from his professional playing days north of the border.

As a striker, McCormick turned out for Queen’s Park, Stirling Albion, Dundee, Greenock Morton, Airdrieonians, East Fife, Clydebank and Dumbarton, and also had a brief spell with Leyton Orient.

As a manager he has previously been in charge at Market Drayton Town.

“He has got a persona about him and obviously very good experience in the game,” said secretary Steve Groome.