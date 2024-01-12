Whitchurch Alport boss Shillcock dreaming of a trip down Wembley Way

Alport will be chasing more FA Vase success when they welcome Great Wakering Rovers in the fourth round tomorrow.

Shillcock’s men have progressed to this stage by winning twice on penalties against Lutterworth Athletic and Biggleswade United in the second and third rounds, which followed a 7-0 victory against Worcester Raiders in October soon after Shillcock took the reins.

Following a 1-0 Midland League Cup defeat to Congleton Town in midweek, the Alport boss is hoping his side can use their home advantage to good effect this weekend, and has his sights set on a Wembley visit and FA Vase glory.

He said: “I was here last time when we got to the quarter-finals and lost to the eventual winners. I’ve experienced not going on that journey (to the final) with the lads.

“It’s been about them creating their own legacy now. I don’t see getting to a quarter-final or semi- final as a measurement of success. I see getting to the final and winning it as one.

“That’s always been the gauntlet and challenge set.

“The 7-0 win against Worcester Raiders really gave us a kick-start to my rein, and the two Vase ties after that we just bit down and showed some resilience.

“When we get to the fifth round, it’ll be a case of when we do get to the quarter-final, semi-final? I’ve got to install firm belief into this side that we can win it. We’re at home, so we have the advantage. It’ll give the lads the extra edge.

“We’re going to have to get the ball down and play, and be rampant in all areas of the pitch.”

Shillcock faces a number of selection issues for the tie against the Essex Senior League Premier Division outfit.

“We’ve got six people missing, with cup ties, injuries, suspension and even holidays,” he said. “There’s a likelihood that I’ll be playing, that’s the truth.

“We’re up against it, but there will never be any excuses from me.”

The Alport boss has revealed his side’s ambitions of securing promotion from the Midland League Premier Division in the next three years.

Reflecting on how things have been since returning to the club as manager in October, Shillcock said: “I feel at home because I absolutely love the place.

“There’s a lot of work to do, we’ve got to change in terms of our structure and go through a transitional phase.

“We’re having to do things a little bit differently, we’re setting ourselves up for a three-year project to ensure this football club gets into step four non-league football.

“I want to be in and around the play-offs by the end of the season, I want to stretch these lads and see if they can deliver that.”

Elsewhere, in the Midland Premier, Shifnal Town welcome Atherstone Town while in the Midland One, AFC Bridgnorth visit Coton Green, and Allscott Heath go to Hinckley AFC.

Meanwhile, in the North West Counties League Division One South, Market Drayton Town continue their search for their first win under manager Rhys Evans as they visit Cheadle Heath Nomads. The Gingerbread Men have lost 10 games in a row in all competitions, with eight of those under Evans.