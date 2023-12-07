One in and one out at AFC Bridgnorth

Midland League Division One outfit men have boosted their goalkeeping ranks by signing Lewis Riley from Paget Rangers, but have been dealt a big blow after seeing skipper Charlie Swingwood leave the club.

Swingwood has agreed a move to runaway league leaders Hinckley AFC.

“Lewis has agreed to join us and he will come in and compete with Ryan Cheshire,” said joint-boss Steve Barrow. “But we have been dealt a blow with the news that Charlie is leaving us.

“Hinckley made an approach after we took them to the wire the other week and after giving it some thought Charlie has decided to move.

“He will be a massive loss to us because he has been playing out of his skin, but he goes with the best wishes of everyone at the club.

“His departure will provided an opportunity for someone to step in at centre-half, whether that’s someone who is already here or if we go out and bring someone in.”

Bridgnorth face a stern test on Saturday when they head to third-placed Droitwich Spa.

“It will be a tough game but if we play the way we have in the games with Hinckley, Shifnal and Chelmsley then we will give a good account of ourselves. It’s important we maintain our recent momentum.”