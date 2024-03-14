AFC Telford receive big international honour

England Under-23s will take on Sweden at the New Bucks Head on Thursday, April 4 (6.30pm).

Under-23s boss Emma Coates said: “This season has been brilliant for our Young Lionesses, giving them experience playing against quality opposition, in good stadiums and with bigger crowds. We have our final match of the campaign against Sweden, which I am sure will be a competitive and exciting game.

“We’re looking forward to finishing our season at home with another strong crowd, and I’d encourage all Lionesses fan to get their tickets and come and see the next generation of Lionesses.”

Tickets can be purchased directly from Telford at https://afctelfordunited.ticketco.events/uk/en/e/england_wu23s_v_sweden_wu23s

Prices are £5 for adults, £3 for over-65s and 12-17-year-olds, and £1 for under-12s.