Kevin Wilkin wants to lead AFC Telford United back to National League North

Kevin Wilkin wants to remain in charge at the New Bucks Head (Kieran Griffin Photography)

The Bucks will play step three football for the first time in 16 years next season after their National League North fate was sealed.

Telford have flirted with the drop for a number of seasons and former Brackley boss Wilkin, appointed to replace Paul Carden last October, was unable to salvage their status.

Despite a season of struggle, many supporters are keen for Telford to stabilise with Wilkin, 55, at the helm. The experienced boss has referenced a desire to stay – though stresses there is much to agree on before that can happen and also provided a reality check.

“Discussions are ongoing and hopefully we can get to a point where we’re all together on this and feel we can move forward together,” Wilkin told the Shropshire Star.

“That’s what I want to do, it takes plenty of conversation and understanding on all sorts of fronts.

“Make no bones about it and I don’t want to over-egg it but it’s bad news for the club, moving to the level they are – and that’s no disrespect to the level – but a club the size of Telford needs to be performing on at least the stage it’s currently at.

“You find yourselves moving down and all of a sudden the whole structure has to change and pulled together again, a platform has to be put in place.

“For all sorts of reasons it’s bad news for the club, people know that and will have their own ideas why, but it’s not good, pulling it around and getting it back up to this level is going to be a real challenge.

“And let me tell you it’s not going to be an easy challenge, but I don’t want to make excuses now, that’s where it sits. We’ve got to do our best and hit the ground running, move forward by winning games.”

Having climbed the tiers as boss at Nuneaton, Wilkin has spent years working in National League and National North at Wrexham, Brackley – where Telford visit tomorrow – and the Bucks.

He said: “I came to the club to bring smiles to faces, that drives me, to give the feeling people can associate with a team, that togetherness, the enjoyment.

“Fans will be here when players have gone, I’m gone, they are the most important people and maybe right now they don’t feel as important as they should.