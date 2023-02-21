Telford v Leamington - Match preview

Harry Flowers scores first goal (Photo by Ashley Griffiths)

Wilkin reckons the rock-bottom Bucks face 13 huge tests of character between now and the end of the National League North season, with their next two fixtures in all probability representing the best chance to spark some upward momentum.

The visit of 20th placed Leamington, who sit one spot above the relegation zone but 13 points clear of Telford, is followed by a home fixture against bottom-but-one Blyth Spartans on Saturday.

Though the situation appears increasingly desperate after a run of four straight defeats and nine matches without a win, Wilkin has warned players cannot give up hope.

“It sounds very simple, but we don’t stop trying,” he said. “We don’t stop working hard and trying to be consistent – we keep going.

“Is every game a must-win? They have been for a little while. We’ve had that cloud hanging over us and have never really relieved that. If you look at the season and how it’s unfolded, we haven’t been able to get enough of our best players out there.”

Wilkin has been reluctant to use the absence of key players as an excuse for Telford’s struggles but concedes the loss of senior figures makes it tougher to maintain standards throughout the group.

“Whether there’s enough demand from each player to each player at the moment? I’m not sure,” he admitted. “The results will tell you that there isn’t, but we have to continue to strive for that, to work with players and get them up, ready to go again.”

Telford were a whisker from at least ending their losing run at Alfreton on Saturday before succumbing to an 86th minute winner. Wilkin knows his players need to start grasping the big moments if they are to stand any chance of staying up.

“At this level, you’ve got to be taking those moments, to give yourselves a chance in games,” he said. “It’s about the whole group, myself, my team around me and everybody working to really high standards.

“There was loads of endeavour and effort on Saturday, which was great, but we really need to show those extra bits of quality when it comes along and when it demands. If we can do that, we’ll win more games.”

Wilkin’s men might find some inspiration in tonight’s opponents. Leamington scored twice late on to stun Darlington on Saturday and win for the first time in the league since October 22. It was an eventful afternoon for Albion goalkeeper Ted Cann, currently on loan at The Brakes, who conceded a first half penalty but earned swift redemption by saving the spot-kick.