Telford v Banbury: Montel Gibson could be vital spark to get Bucks going

Montel Gibson (18) (AFC Telford United Striker on Loan from Ilkeston Town FC) on the edge on Brackley Towns box about to shoot.

The striker, 24, is back for a second stint from Ilkeston at the New Bucks Head this season after an initial loan was cut short.

Gibson, who has earned a reputation as a prolific goalscorer further down the pyramid, was brought to Telford in late September by former boss Paul Carden. He scored once in three games before returning to step three Ilkeston last month, shortly after Kevin Wilkin’s appointment, as Telford cited “work and travel commitments”.

Gibson’s goals for Halesowen Town once earned him a three-year deal at League Two Grimsby. He has since found himself back in non-league and the Bucks know all too well of his scoring exploits after last season’s FA Trophy capitulation at Stourbridge.

Telford and Wilkin will certainly need Gibson at the very top of his game if the frontman is to dig the ailing National League North basement boys out of the mire.

At least the centre-forward’s arrival has provided some desperately-needed optimism around the club’s fanbase.

Though those stood on the Bucks Head terraces will be all too aware that the arrival of Gibson alone is unlikely to be enough to totally transform their fortunes, the striker could be a start – beginning in tomorrow’s earlier clash against league new-boys Banbury (12.30pm), who have enjoyed a fine start at sit seventh.

Gibson’s lively presence and shoot-on-sight nature will, however, provide the team with a much-needed spark in attacking areas that has been so lacking after 19 games of this painful and worrying season.

The Bucks have been majorly hampered by the absence of last season’s top goalscorer Jason Oswell, who missed almost four months with a calf injury and now is facing a lengthy spell out with a badly dislocated shoulder.

Nathan Blissett, a summer arrival under Carden, has failed to make the desired impact in front of goal having scored just once in 19 games – 15 starts. His game should not solely be judged on goal output, but Telford needed more.

With regard to bringing back Gibson, boss Wilkin told the Shropshire Star: “I was disappointed to lose him early and did everything I could to try to keep him.

“Unfortunately that couldn’t be the case but I’m glad neither of us burned bridges with one another and he was keen to come back and work with us again.

“He gives us a lift, there’s no doubt about that, I saw the fantastic goal he scored at Peterborough Sports. He looks a threat all the time, if we get him in good situations – and it’s up to us to provide those.