AFC Telford v Darlington - Match preview

Kevin Wilkin (AFC Telford United Manager) - Kieran Griffin

The Bucks are rooted to the bottom of the National League North table and are three points behind 23rd-place Blyth Spartans. They need to start picking up results soon before the damage is irreparable.

The visit of Darlington just a couple of days after their latest defeat 2-1 to Alfreton Town at least gives Wilkin’s men the chance to put things right sooner rather than later.

In the two games since Wilkin took over there have been some positives – they were unfortunate not to come away with at least a point when they visited Scarborough Athletic.

They then took lead against Alfreton but they were unable to hang on to their advantage.

And when the visitors led in first-half stoppage time it looked a long way back against a team that is well known for its spoiler tactics. The Bucks were boosted ahead of their last game by the loan signings of Mo Faal from Baggies and Kade Craig from Shrewsbury Town – both had steady debuts on Saturday.

They will want to see more from those new signings in the coming weeks as they settle into their new team.

Jason Oswell is another step closer to being fully fit after a 20-minute cameo at the weekend. His fitness and his form will play a massive part in whether they can turn this season around.

The Bucks have a decent record against Darlington, having won seven and drawn two of the last 13 meetings between the sides. The visitors sit at the opposite end of the table to the Bucks, in fourth place, but have not won in their last four games.