Paul Carden impressed with AFC Telford duo

Paul Carden (AFC Telford United Manager )happy with the result (Pic: Kieren Griffin Photography).

Moore and Green have checked into the New Bucks Head since the turn of the year, in February and March respectively, to add much-needed pace to the Bucks ranks, mostly operating wide of a 4-3-3.

Stoke-born Moore, 33, a Football League veteran formerly of Crewe, Bristol Rovers and Plymouth among others, arrived from Torquay and scored once in 12 outings and has registered several key assists. Green has three goals in eight games, including crucial equalisers against Farsley and Blyth.

"They give us something we didn't have in abundance and we certainly didn't have when we lost Kai Williams, in their pace," Carden said of the duo, who signed until the end of the season.

"But they have that quality and control to be able to go past people and show and produce end product.

"Devarn's got a knack of being in the right place at the right time, on the back post, that's a few goals he's scored now at the back post that have been important, crosses from the right and he's in there.

"He had a big chance in the first half too (against Blyth) but to be fair to their right-back he defended well on it otherwise we'd have scored earlier.

"They bring that quality and experience of playing league football. They've been different class for us, they show quality and have a positive attitude, I'm glad they're making an impact."

Carden revealed Moore, who played in the Football League for 14 years and played more than 450 games, leads by example.

He said: "Byron's quite quiet, he goes about his business quietly and keeps himself to himself really, not that he doesn't mix, he's just not an outspoken one.

"He sets examples by what he does not what he says. When you see some of the things he can do in training and what he's produced on a matchday it's obviously what is important.