Paul Carden staying calm amid AFC Telford pressure

Paul Carden clapping fans after the game.

Tomorrow’s trip to promotion-chasing Chorley marks the final four fixtures of a National League North campaign full of struggle for the Bucks.

Carden’s men are second-bottom and three points clear of the drop and the boss’ chief message is clear – no panic.

“It’s so important to maintain a focus and a realistic approach to where we are.

“We can’t get panicked or carried away with where we are. We’re aware of our own situation, like I’ve always said it’s the only one we can control.

“Results elsewhere will happen but what we do and where we’ll be is down to us. You can only have it that way, it’s the best way in your hands and control.

“We need to make sure it stays in our control in these four games.”

Telford did not have a game on Bank Holiday Monday, while rivals around them caught up their fixtures. Carden said: “We know exactly what we’ve got to do.

“It doesn’t really change the outlook, it just means we know where we’re at and we know what we’ve got to do – that’s what the league (table) is showing

.”

“This is it, this is the four games that ultimately define the season for everybody.

“The bottom’s changing all the time, clubs are getting pulled closer all the time and looking over their shoulders thinking ‘we were safe last week’ with others winning.

“This is the time teams play the same time kick-offs and the same days, barring a few.