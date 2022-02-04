Telford boss Paul Carden expects a few twists

AFC Telford United manager Paul Carden during warm up Pic: Kieren Griffin

Boss Carden, who has guided his side to consecutive league wins for the first time this season ahead of tomorrow’s trip to Curzon Ashton, wants to let his troops’ performances do the talking when it comes to climbing out of trouble.

The Bucks finally lifted themselves away from step two’s sole relegation spot by beating Bradford Park Avenue last week but face a tough ask tomorrow at Tameside Stadium, which has been a bogey ground of late.

“I think there’s going to be times where teams at the bottom might have their noses in front and it might change, I still think there’s going to be a lot of movement,” former Warrington boss Carden predicted.

“It’s the sides that can produce better runs of form that will obviously move them up and away from that yo-yo position. That’s what we want, to be more confidence and string results together in a run.

“That is what’s required. Southport were 14 unbeaten until this week and have gone from the bottom to the play-offs in a couple of months.”

The Bucks boss added: “I think there’s probably three or four sides in the league at a higher level than the rest but the rest is very much of a muchness, it’s just about form and some are in better form than others.

“With individual players I don’t think there’s lots between them ability-wise, it’s confidence to perform.”