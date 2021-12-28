Paul Carden: No Telford dressing downs

Paul Carden clapping fans after the game.

The Bucks currently sit bottom of the National League north and fell to their 11th defeat on Boxing Day, losing 3-1 to Chester.

But Carden insists he will not offer any tough love in their current rut.

He said: “People will say ‘I hope you give them a dressing down’, but for what?

“What will a rollocking give us at this moment in time, other than conpounding what players already know. No one goes out intentionally to make mistakes, concede goals, not do the right thing or give the ball away. These lads don’t do that.