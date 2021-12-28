Notification Settings

Paul Carden: No Telford dressing downs

By Liam Keen

AFC Telford United boss Paul Carden will not be handing out ‘dressing downs’ as he looks to change the club’s fortunes.

Paul Carden clapping fans after the game.
The Bucks currently sit bottom of the National League north and fell to their 11th defeat on Boxing Day, losing 3-1 to Chester.

But Carden insists he will not offer any tough love in their current rut.

He said: “People will say ‘I hope you give them a dressing down’, but for what?

“What will a rollocking give us at this moment in time, other than conpounding what players already know. No one goes out intentionally to make mistakes, concede goals, not do the right thing or give the ball away. These lads don’t do that.

“We need to improve on the basics but we also need to make sure we’re fit and ready for the next game.”

Liam Keen

By Liam Keen

Sports Reporter

Wolves correspondent at the Express & Star.

