Time for AFC Telford luck to turn hopes Gavin Cowan

Telford boss Gavin Cowan

The Bucks boss feels fortune regarding fitness and resources – not helped by the National League’s unfair distribution of funding – have gone against his side despite them climbing to sixth in National North ahead of today’s visit of Chester.

And the Telford chief’s New Year wish is a turning of the tide. He said: “But when me and the chairman speak, you look at people at the club like Luke (Shelley, head of football operations) and how we struggle with resources.

“I’ll never hide behind it, it’s just a fact that our budget is much less than lots of others in this league.

“When you take everything into account, having numerous injuries and having our whole left side wiped out in a system that relies on playing on the outside - we’ve had some pretty poor luck in terms of football.

“Luke made a brilliant point on the coach that it evens itself out and I really concur with that from my time in football.

“We have to have that belief, the belief our time will come now.

“Considering what we’ve had to contend with injuries, a lack of resources, Luke and the guys in the office work miracles to be able to recruit these players and everything we’ve got going, there has to be an appreciation.”