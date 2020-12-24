Gavin Cowan: Returning AFC Telford fans can make difference

AFC Telford fans

Bucks fans will make their long-awaited return to watch their side at the New Bucks Head for the first time since March in Saturday’s home league fixture against Chester.

Ticket sales are nearing 1,500 – including up to 400 season ticket holders, of the maximum 2,000 capacity as sixth hosts fifth at the Bucks Head.

Telford and other clubs at their level have suffered several knock-backs in the bid to welcome fans back through the doors, having ensured the stadium is Covid-19 secure over many months. And Cowan insists the support from the terraces will be vital in helping his talented group in an exciting festive period and season ahead.

“Supporters can bring positivity to the table and I’m a big believer supporters should always support for 90 minutes come what may,” Cowan said.

“I think they’re going to have a lot to support on Boxing Day. The fans are really excited about the day, excited to have people back in the ground.

“Some things are bigger than football. A lot of people will be getting out of their houses, seeing familiar faces, grabbing a drink and spending time in the fresh air, that’s what is important at the moment. Hopefully we can put on a performance. I’m really pleased for everyone involved.”

After a break for FA Trophy action, Telford find themselves inside the National League North play-off places and level on points with visitors Chester and York directly above them.

Cowan feels there are exciting times ahead for the club and feels Boxing Day is a perfect opportunity for everybody involved to reunite with supporters.

“Another thing they need to bring is that belief, a real belief in the team. They can see we’ve got an abundance of talent,” he added.

“They get behind this team and the team get their feathers up then we can really do something special.

“It’s not just the players on the pitch that contribute, it’s the staff, supporters, everyone associated, if they can bring the positive mentality then we’re into really exciting and big times ahead, people have just got to get behind it and support it.”

Head of football operations Luke Shelley has worked tirelessly to ensure everything will run smoothly as supporters return through the turnstiles.

Fans are being encouraged to attend in plenty of time ahead of kick-off, as temperature checks and sanitisation will take place upon entry.

Car parking outside the ground remains available, though non-season ticket holders will then be required to use contactless devices on the machines.

Snack bars are available for refreshments outside the stadium.

Supporters are reminded to be sensible in their enjoyment of the action.

Shelley said: “We understand people haven’t seen fellow supporters or friends or family members but please follow the guidelines in the stadium, avoid close contact with people when catching up.

“We just want them to get behind the team, we’ve not had them for nine months and we can’t wait to have people back and want that to continue.

“Come and enjoy and without reason switch and enjoy live football for the first time in nine months.

“I’m really excited, when the season finished in March we were gearing up for the first game in October, then it was delayed, we thought we’d have a couple of goes in December but now we finally have an opportunity to welcome them back.