Kettering 0 AFC Telford 0 - Player ratings

Edward Jones of Telford (on loan from Stoke City)

Russ Griffiths

A clean sheet on a mucky afternoon where Griffiths wasn’t hugely tested – made one good stop from Kennedy’s firm shot, and coped well when Kettering looked to put him under pressure at set-pieces.

Clean sheet 7

Lee Vaughan

Kept fairly tight to Poppies winger Powell all afternoon and managed to get forward on occasion, wasting one good opportunity on the overlap by shooting too high. Booked for a fairly blatant foul.

Solid 7

Eddy Jones

Had his least comfortable Bucks outing a week earlier, but bounced back well with a steady and committed display. Could be satisfied with his afternoon’s work.

Improvement 7

Theo Streete

A fine showing from the Bucks centre-half, with little getting past him and Meppen-Walters. Nullified most of what Kettering had to offer, a game where his experience came to the fore.

Composed 8

Courtney Meppen-Walters

A first start in two months following injury, and handed a big task by Cowan. He more than matched Perry’s physicality, limiting his impact, and came through a full game on a heavy pitch. Booked.

Physical 8

Jack Byrne

One of those games where Byrne’s qualities are evident. Winning the loose balls from Perry’s knockdowns was vital and he helped clean up in front of his defence to good effect.

Tidy 7

Adam Walker

Kettering’s style meant that the ball often bypassed the midfield. Gave his all, as always – committed to the physical effort, but little chance to show his footballing abilities. Booked.

Committed 6

James Hardy

Tried to be the creative spark, but not aided by the pitch, and his lack of physical stature meant this wasn’t really a game for him. Will be disappointed to have missed the Bucks’ best chance late on.

Missed chance 6

Jordan Davies

Ran hard as ever, but lost his strike partner Oswell. Some brighter moments later on as he started to link with Barnes-Homer. His strike on goal, saved by Collin, almost brought the Bucks a late winner.

Tireless 7

Jason Oswell

Doesn’t look like a Perry-style battering ram of a centre-forward, but don’t be mistaken, Oswell can handle himself. Helped set the tone with some rugged challenges. Substituted through injury.

Limped off 7

Brendon Daniels

Another returnee from injury, Daniels didn’t truly get into the contest. Opportunities to get crosses in were few, and he pulled up with a twinge that saw him leave the game early.

Injured 6

Substitutes

Andy Bond 6 (for Oswell, 50). Tried to get into the game but again was often bypassed on a pitch that didn’t suit his abilities.

Matthew Barnes-Homer 7 (for Daniels, 63). Bucks looked better for having a partner for Davies in the final 25 minutes.