AFC Telford’s ‘total shock’ at start date

The date, confirmed to clubs by the league on Monday night after reports emerged online, is around a month later than many clubs had been planning for.

The Bucks chairman accused league bosses of taking the easy option and bemoaned a lack of communication between the National League and its clubs.

National North action will not begin for Telford on October 3, as the league confirmed that date will be for FA Cup second qualifying round ties.

Pryce said: “Where do you start with it really? From day one there has been a lack of communication with clubs at this level and the National League.

“This was the case on Monday night. The news was out of the blue. We were under the impression the league would be starting on the fifth or twelfth of September.

“That’s what we’d been planning for and other clubs at this level were the same.

“It was a total shock. It was a decision that has not had any input from clubs at this level.

“It’s great it’s back and we have a date, don’t get me wrong, but we were hoping for it to be sooner rather than later.

“I do feel the league have taken the very easy option.

“I understand why they’ve done it, we’ll accept it like we always do but we’ll plan and hopefully be in a position to start at 3pm on Saturday, October 3.”