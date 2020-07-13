Gavin Cowan: Henry Cowans not giving up

Cowans, 24, has been with the Bucks since 2017 and was a key player in the push for promotion two seasons ago. But injuries restricted him to just two league starts last season, where he spent time out on loan at Stratford and Stourbridge.

But boss Cowan has offered the schemer an opportunity to prove his fitness and mental fortitude by training with the Bucks in pre-season.

“It’s important to reiterate Henry is not coming on trial,” said Cowan of the former Villa youngster. “He’s had injury and off-field problems that have thankfully run their course and he’s overcome.

“It’s a credit to him he’s come out stronger but injuries can define a player. Henry’s not ready to give up on that footballer’s dream.

"When you’ve got someone of his athleticism and ability, if you can put the hunger with that you’ve got a real player on your hands.”