AFC Telford mourning loss of 92-year-old fan Eric Wilson

Wilson, who began supporting the club when it was still called Wellington Town, passed away at home on Friday morning.

A member of the VPs club at the New Bucks Head since Telford reformed under the AFC banner in 2004, he was one of the club’s vice-presidents at the time of his death.

Wilson also played for Wellington Amateurs in the early 1950s.

A statement posted on AFC Telford’s website read: “Everyone at AFC Telford United are deeply saddened to hear the news that Eric Wilson passed away.

“All our thoughts at AFC Telford United are with his family and friends at this difficult time.”