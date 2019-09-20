Gavin Cowan wary of being a scalp

The Bucks get their Cup journey under way at the second qualifying round stage where they welcome the Dabbers, who play in the Northern Premier Division, one level below Telford.

Boss Cowan, who fielded a fringe XI to claim the inaugural Win Pryce Trophy against Shifnal Town on Tuesday, knows the Cheshire visitors will be highly charged to cause an upset.

“It will be very difficult and we’ve known that since the draw was made,” admitted Cowan.

“There are fine margins at this level and good sides from the league below will come to our beautiful ground and what to get our scalp, so we know it’s an extremely tough test.

“If we have the right attitude and application then you hope the quality will shine through.”

Cowan added: “We’ve done our due diligence and we know it’s a good set-up there.

“They do a bit of both (playing style) and are an all-round good side.”

Nantwich are seventh in the division below with four wins and three defeats to start their season.

Telford’s progress in the competition ended at the third qualifying round stage at Warrington Town – the same division as Nantwich – last year.

Cowan admitted the Bucks have a couple of niggling injuries to contend with and was monitoring whether any of those flared up in training last night.