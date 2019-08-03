Menu

Advertising

Zak Lilly impressing AFC Telford boss Gavin Cowan

By Joe Edwards | AFC Telford United | Published:

AFC Telford United boss Gavin Cowan has praised defender Zak Lilly for staking a claim for a starting spot after a ‘very good’ pre-season.

Zak Lilly

Lilly, who was recognised as a striker before Cowan took charge, is keen to cement a place in the Bucks side after a few years on the fringes.

And while doing so is not an easy feat – skipper Shane Sutton, Ross White, Theo Streete and Doug Tharme also vying for backline berths – Cowan said: “He’s been very good.

“He’s taken everything that I’ve told him to do on board.

“He’s put himself very much in contention to be playing now.

“It can be a bit hard when you’re a defender to break into the team, but Zak’s done very well.”

Lilly made three league appearances last season for Telford, who were beginning the new National League North campaign at Kettering Town today.

AFC Telford United Football Sport
Joe Edwards

By Joe Edwards
Multi-Media Sports Journalist - @JoeEdwards_Star

Sports reporter for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News