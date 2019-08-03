Zak Lilly impressing AFC Telford boss Gavin Cowan

Lilly, who was recognised as a striker before Cowan took charge, is keen to cement a place in the Bucks side after a few years on the fringes.

And while doing so is not an easy feat – skipper Shane Sutton, Ross White, Theo Streete and Doug Tharme also vying for backline berths – Cowan said: “He’s been very good.

“He’s taken everything that I’ve told him to do on board.

“He’s put himself very much in contention to be playing now.

“It can be a bit hard when you’re a defender to break into the team, but Zak’s done very well.”

Lilly made three league appearances last season for Telford, who were beginning the new National League North campaign at Kettering Town today.