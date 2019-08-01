Adam Walker backs AFC Telford to make play-offs

The 28-year-old midfielder has joined the Bucks from Brackley Town, after helping them to consecutive third-place finishes while also clinching the FA Trophy two terms ago.

High morale was one of the big reasons for the Saints' success – and Walker says his new side possess that same vital quality.

When asked if Telford can get to the play-offs on the back of missing out on goal difference last campaign, he said: "Definitely.

"The main thing you've got to have is a great team spirit, and us lads have definitely got that.

"The lads came so close last year, and we're all raring to get going again.

"The gaffer has brought in some experienced lads on top of the quality that was already here, so we are in good shape.

"We now what it takes to get where we want to be, and now it's up to us to do our jobs and get there."

Walker already knew Bucks boss Gavin Cowan from their days at Nuneaton Town, when Cowan was still a player, and Solihull Moors, where Cowan was a player-coach.

He is one of several fresh faces to have been brought in – the others being winger Chris Lait, striker Aaron Williams, defender Doug Tharme and goalkeeper Corey Addai.

Walker could be in the starting line-up as Telford get the new season started at Kettering Town on Saturday (3pm).

They are new to National North after achieving from the Southern Premier so represent somewhat of an unknown quantity to the Bucks.

Luckily, though, Walker knows a bit about them.

"It's a tough place to go," added Walker, who rose through the ranks at Coventry City and made a couple of first-team appearances.

"I know a few of their lads, and they did really well in the Southern Premier last year, but, hopefully, we can go there and start by getting three points."