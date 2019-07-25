Gavin Cowan looking for AFC Telford to adapt

The Bucks chief has been trying out a number of different options during his side’s pre-season programme, which concludes with a trip to Concord Rangers on Saturday.

And Cowan thinks that could prove beneficial in their National North campaign, which gets under way with a trip to Kettering Town on Saturday week.

“We’re definitely trying different things this summer to see what suits,” said Cowan.

“We need to be a bit more fluid. We need to be more chameleon-like when games come.

“We don’t want to be overly predictable. It’s just about having more weapons in our arsenal.

“We did well with the (midfield) diamond last season and then we went with a (back) three.

“But we need to become master of a number of formations. Then whoever is not in the starting XI will recognise with a change of formation they will get their chance and we’re looking to have players to fit different positions.”