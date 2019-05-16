Menu

AFC Telford United complete signing of winger Chris Lait

By Lewis Cox | AFC Telford United | Published:

AFC Telford United have made exciting Tamworth winger Chris Lait their first new signing of the summer.

Gavin Cowan with his first new signing of the summer Chris Lait

The 25-year-old former Stourbridge and Solihull Moors flyer impressed with the Lambs last season.

Lait, who played in the National League with the Moors two seasons ago, won three awards at Tamworth's recent end of season awards.

He becomes Gavin Cowan's first new signing of the summer, after nine of last season's squad already agreed terms for next season.

Lait top scored for Tamworth with 21 goals from wide areas last season.

Cowan said: “We’re delighted to have signed Chris for the forthcoming season.

"He has pace, power and can play in numerous attacking positions that will give us plenty of options in the attacking phase of our play. He’s hungry and ready to achieve at this level after a brilliant return last season."

Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox
Multi-Media Sports Journalist - @lewiscox_star

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covering Shrewsbury Town and with a keen eye for non-league and grassroots.

