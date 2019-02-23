FA Trophy: Solihull Moors 1 AFC Telford 2 - Report and pictures

It was a drama ridden last few minutes at Damson Parkway, Amari Morgan-Smith and Daniel Udoh scored either side of a Jamey Osborne equaliser, with the visitors spurning earlier chances to wrap the tie up.

The Bucks looked to have held out as the five minutes of added time passe, but there was to be one last twist.

A penalty was awarded for handball to the dismay of the players, and Adi Yussef was handed the chance to rescue a tie and send it to a reply.

But Wycherley stood big and guessed right to get a hand to it low down to his right and put the Bucks two legs from the FA Trophy final, and dump out the highest placed side left in the competition.

It was just what Gavin Cowan's charges deserved and epitomises their season. No one expected them to be fourth at this stage of the campaign, and many from the outside didn't see them winning this one.

But there is something about the side he has assembled, and although this is a memory that will stick with the fans for years to come, you sense there are more to be made between now and May.

The Bucks were forced into three changes due to suspensions, injuries and players being cup tied.

Josef Bursik was ineligible which saw Andy Wycherley come in, with Ryan Barnett replacing the injured Henry Cowans.

James McQuilkin was also forced to sit out the last eight clash, after picking up two bookings in the competition.

Jon Royle slotted back in, as Gavin Cowan hoped his tried and trusted 3-4-1-2 formation would do the trick to upset the high flying National League hosts.

Telford's 750 plus travelling fans packed into the stand the visitors defended in the opening period.

And after being vocal for the hour before kick off, they were almost silenced after three minutes.

A long throw was slung into the box, with the bits falling to Matt Stenson but his fizzing volley flew just over the cross bar.

The forward headed over again in the opening stages, along with Liam Daly who nodded a deep Darren Carter free kick into the fans behind the goal.

After sitting in and soaking up a bit of early Moors pressure, the Bucks began to grow into the game.

They carved out dangerous move on 18 minutes, but no one was there to get on the end of Morgan-Smith's cross, with the keeper dealing with Jon Royle's tame shot moments later.

Steph Morley fired a speculative effort over, before the left back supplied an inch perfect cross to set up the opener on 25 minutes and send the travelling faithful delirious.

The left back crossed and Morgan-Smith who was unmarked in the six yard box, guided his header into the corner and beyond goalkeeper Ryan Boot.

It was dreamland for the Bucks, and a third in a week for the in-form red hot front man,

Alex Gudger was denied with a header soon after, and thought he had levelled for the home side on the half hour mark Osborne's cut back was met by Gudger who lashed a shot through a crowd of players.

It took a deflection that lifted it over Wycherley, but Morley turned hero at the other end has he threw his body across the goal to turn it behind for a corner.

Apart from that, the Bucks contained the potent Moors front line that had been firing on all cylinders this season to send the home side second in the National League.

Cowan and assistant manager Phil Trainer had certainly done their homework on Tim Flowers' men, and were looking solid, compact and hard to break down.

Instead of seeing out the half, Telford then went for the jugular in a bid to put a two goal cushion between the sides.

Acorner fell to skipper Shane Sutton, who lashed a half volley at goal that was blocked by former West Brom midfielder Carter.

Fans and players alike screamed for a penalty, but it was from point blank range and would have been very harsh.

The shouts involved Bucks boss Cowan leaping off the ground in front of the fourth official as he called for a spot kick, but it was more in hope than expectation.

The Bucks were attacking their army of fans in the second half, and just three minutes in they almost cased them to take the roof off the stand.

Rather than Solihull come out on the front foot, it was the Bucks doing that and the skipper thought he had doubled the lead.

Morley's flat corner picked out Sutton who rised highest and powered a header just inches wide.

Then seconds later Morley caught his marker cold and went down just on the edge of the box, with the Bucks bench thinking it was inside the box but it was just a free kick.

The Bucks had managed to stifle any early response from Moors, with a Carter deflected free kick all they could muster in the opening stages of the half.

Top marksman Daniel Udoh had worked hard to pressure the Solihull backline, but had seen little in the way of chances.

But 25 minutes from time two came his way in the space of a matter of minutes, that could have seen Telford take the game away from the hosts.

First he dropped a shoulder and beat two men to burst into the box, before dragging a left footed shot wide.

Then some neat build up play saw Morgan-Smith set it off for his strike partner 18 yards out, but he could only drag an effort wide.

Telford continued to crank up the pressure on the pitch and the fans ramped up the decibels in the stands.

Udoh squared a ball for Darryl Knights whose blistering shot was somehow held by the keeper, before Ryan Barnett burst into the box but his pull back was poor.

You sensed the missed opportunities would come back to bite Telford, and despite not giving much away to Solihull the hosts would somehow manage to carve something.

And so it proved 15 minutes from time as Osborne picked it up 40 yards out, danced through a couple of players and lashed a low effort into the corner of the net.

Within minutes he had almost completed a turnaround as he cut in from the left and beat Wycherley with a curling effort, but it also beat the post.

The Bucks were tiring and Osborne was taking advantage of that.

He was finding pockets of space, and found one five minutes from time and causing Wycherley to spill a fierce low drive.

The ball fell to Nathan Blissett just five yards out but could only turn it wide under pressure from the stopper.

The pendulum had swung in the direction of the hosts and the Bucks fans were biting nails and realistically hoping for another go at it on Tuesday night.

But a goalkeeping clanger from the home stopper made sure that did not happen.

A minute from time a long punt looked to be have been gobbled up by keeper Boot, but he totally mis-kicked the ball and Udoh was on the spot to put it home.

Everyone thought it was over as the fifth minute of added time came and went, but in the 97th minute, two minutes over the allotted added time and the drama continued.

A ball in the Telford box fell to Carter who rifled it goalwards and it hit a Telford body, with the ref judging it as handball and giving a penalty.

The decision caused mayhem in the Bucks box, with yellow cards being dished out and substitute Brendon Daniels seeing a second one.

After it all settled and the ref put his cards away, it was time for Yussef to step up with 110 minutes on the clock.

He went for the corner but Wycherley went down low to his right to tip it wide, and the save was met with the final whistle.

The goalkeeper had saved the day but it was just what the Bucks deserved they are now 180 minutes from a Wembley final.

Key moments

25 - GOAL - The 750 Bucks fans are sent wild. Morley with an inch perfect cross from the left, and Morgan-Smith loses his man to meet the header and guide it down into the ground and the into the corner. Dreamland the for Bucks.

30 - OFF THE LINE - Morley supplied the opener at one end, and was then the hero at the other. Osborne cuts it back for Gudger, whose shot is deflected through a crowd and looks to have lifted over Wycherley and looks to be in. But from nowhere Morley appears and throws his body in front of it. Saves a certain goal.

44 - PENALTY SHOUT - Big shouts from the fans and players but it would have been harsh. Corner is headed up before dropping to Sutton who meets it with a sweet volley. Carter blocks and the handball shouts follow. But it was point blank range and would have been harsh.

48 - CHANCE - Huge chance this one and most fans thought it had nestled in the net. Morley's flat corner from the left finds the deep run of Sutton who powers a header down but it is just inches the wrong side of the post.

66 - DOUBLE CHANCE - Udoh with two chances in a matter of minutes. First he takes on two before dragging wide, and then hits an effort inches past the up right after a lay off from Morgan-Smith.

68 - ALMOST TWO - Udoh with some great hold up play before firing it low into the box. It falls to Knights who catches it as sweet as you like and it looks to be heading into the roof of the net. But somewhere Boot gets two hands on it and holds it.

74 - EQUALISER - First chance of the half really for Moors and it came from nothing. After failing to break down the Bucks defence, Osborne picked it up 40 yards out, drove past a crowd of players and fired it low and into the corner.

78 - ALMOST A TURNAROUND - Osborne picks up the bits on the left, cuts inside and curls a shot that beats Wycherley and lands inches past his post.

85 - CHANCE - Osborne's low drive is spilled by Wycherley and falls to Blissett just five yards out, but he puts it wide under pressure from the keeper.

89 - THE WINNER SURELY - A long punt up field looks to be gobbled up by the keeper. But Boot misses his kick completely misses his kick and Udoh is there to turn it home from a narrow angle. Madness in the stands.

110 - PENALTY DRAMA - Despite it being two minutes over, Carter hits a shot and the ref says it has come off a hand. Spot kick. Yellows are thrown out everywhere as Telford protest, and Daniels gets a second and walks. Yussef steps up by Wycherley saves! What a save! Massive moment and Telford are through.

Teams

Solihull Moors (4-3-3) - Boot, Williams, Reckford (Carine 46), Storer, Daly, Gudger, Osborne, Carter, Hylton (Hawkridge 76), Blissett, Stenson (Yussef 58)

Subs not used - Thomas, Flowers

AFC Telford United (3-4-1-2) - Wycherley, White, Sutton, Streete, Morley (Brown 87), Deeney, Royle, Barnett, Knights (Daniels 75), Udoh, Morgan-Smith (Barnes-Homer 90+4)

Subs not used - Martinez, Lilly, Barnes-Homer

Referee - Martin Woods

Attendance - 1,577