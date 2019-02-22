Gavin Cowan blown away by AFC Telford backing for FA Trophy tie

The Bucks are set to be backed by 750 fans at Damson Park tomorrow as they aim to keep their Wembley dream alive.

And Cowan says the feeling that brings is something money simply cannot buy.

“I can’t speak highly enough of the sense of achievement it brings. It’s great,” said Cowan.

“There are a lot of rewards we have in life – monetary, and things like that which a lot of people seek.

“But these are the sort of things I live for, people showing their support.

“If you’re a critical thinker and you see 750 supporters coming out to support you, you’re obviously doing something right.

“I feel very privileged to be the manager of this football club, leading the players into a quarter-final of the FA Trophy.”

Telford are going into the encounter as the underdogs as they are fourth in National League North, with Moors second in the National League.

But Cowan knows the travelling faithful could help swing the clash in the Bucks’ favour.

He was delighted to see their allocation sell out after speaking strongly about bringing disinterested fans back when he took over last summer.

“You have to stick your neck out if you really believe in something,” said Cowan.

“I won’t praise myself too often, but I did stick my neck out and say I wanted to bring the community and businesses back, I wanted crowds to be up, and I didn’t see any reason why we couldn’t be successful.

“To be fair, what I said I’ve done. Obviously, we have to work hard to maintain that, but we said we were going to do it and we have done it.”

He added: “My staff and the players deserve a huge amount of credit for that but make no mistake, nothing is done yet.

“We want to go there tomorrow and we want to advance to the semi-finals.

“I want to be fourth in the league, but I also want to be higher.

“It’s just the nature of the beast. I’m competitive, and I believe in this group.

“You have to put everything into it, and that’s what I’m doing.”