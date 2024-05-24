West Brom captain speaks out on out-of contract stars

The club this week confirmed the futures of 11 senior players as seven were released from The Hawthorns.

Stars of the season Cedric Kipre and Alex Mowatt have been offered fresh terms, as has defender Kyle Bartley. Longest-serving squad member Matt Phillips headlined those released.

Skipper Wallace stressed the commitment to Albion’s cause of those battling back from injury and those on the periphery could not have been stronger.

“The likes of Matty Phillips,” Wallace, 30, said. “I’ve seen players in my career that could’ve took another six weeks after a serious injury when he’s out of contract and he pushed himself to get back.

“That’s what we’ve got in the group. There is uncertainty about where they are going to be but the lads who’re out of contract have been unbelievable.”