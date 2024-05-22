West Brom youngster makes return following Bolton Wanderers loan

The academy graduate joined League One Wanderers last summer - and has scored three times in 23 appearances in all competitions.

When he joined the club the loan deal included an option to purchase the Wales under 21 international.

However Ashworth, who has made six Albion appearances and had a spell on loan with Burton Albion, has now returned to The Hawthorns along with team mate Caleb Taylor.

In a statement, Bolton said: "The five players – Paris Maghoma, Nathanael Ogbeta, Zac Ashworth, Caleb Taylor and Calvin Ramsay – who ended the current campaign on loan with Wanderers have returned to their parent clubs at the completion of their loan deals."