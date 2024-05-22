'A proper pro': Fans and players line up to pay tribute to departing West Brom winger Matt Phillips

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The 33-year-old confirmed on his Instagram on Tuesday evening that he would be leaving the club, eight years after arriving for £6m.

He went on to be a key figure at The Hawthorns over his time at the club, and he said: "On behalf of me and my family, I would like to say a massive thank you for your support over the last eight years, Baggies. Past and present players, managers, training ground staff, stadium staff, everyone in between!

"This club will always be in my heart and I wish it nothing but success.You have an unbelievable manager and a great group of lads that strive each day to do you all proud.”

His announcement comes ahead of official confirmation from Albion over the future of out of contract players. Currently ten players will see their deals end this summer.

After Phillips confirmed his departure, former and current Baggies players were quick to give their reaction.

Former fans favourite Matheus Pereira said: "What a player, what mate... love u my bro. It's been pleasure to shared moments with u."

Claudio Yacob, who played with Phillips in his early years at the club paid his tribute, along with Ben Foster, Taylor Gardner-Hickman, Kieran Gibbs, Jonathan Bond and Dara O'Shea.

Ex-striker Callum Robinson said: "The legend himself," while the likes of Rekeem Harper and Kyle Edwards also paid tribute to the departing wide man.

And the fans also lined up to hail the winger for his contributions to the club.

Many stated it was the right time for the winger to depart - but insisted that doesn't take away from his achievement at The Hawthorns.