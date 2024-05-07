West Brom debrief: Penalty explanation, captain surprise and Southampton play-off look

Correspondent Lewis Cox assesses some of the main talking points in the Baggies debrief.

Mowatt spot-on

It was a surprise to see Mowatt grab the ball for the key penalty on the stroke of half-time, with regular taker John Swift on the bench. The midfielder’s only previous goal this term was at Preston in late September.

Swift remains Albion’s No.1 penalty taker, Carlos Corberan confirmed, and Mowatt is next. Swift has taken and scored three spot-kicks this term, and Brandon Thomas- Asante has scored one. The latter’s effort against QPR in October came five minutes after Mowatt’s introduction as sub.

Thomas-Asante was impressive otherwise but had missed a chance from open play before the penalty, and skied an effort in the second period. Mowatt had responsibility from 12 yards and was coolness personified. Albion’s penalty-taker list may well be required in the play-offs!

Corberan said: “We have one order of penalty takers, Swift is the number one because he proved his accuracy level has been excellent and the second one is Mowatt.”

Leader Bartley