Aston Villa 3 Bournemouth 1 - Player Ratings
Matt Maher gives his Villa player ratings.
By Matt Maher
Emi Martinez
Didn’t save the penalty but did make a couple of big saves, most notably from Dango Outtara minutes after Villa had gone in front.
Saves 7
Matty Cash
Recovered well from conceding the penalty, which looked like a simple lapse in concentration. No shortage of energy.
Recovery 7
Ezri Konsa
Excellent for the second time in the space of as many days. Always seems to be in the right place at the right time. Kept a cool head.
Assured 7
Pau Torres
Might have had a goal in the opening half had Diaby been able to direct his cross a little more to the left. Strong again the heart of defence.