Leon Bailey on Aston Villa renewed confidence ahead of Lille second leg

Unai Emery’s men head to France for a Europa Conference League quarter-final second leg defending a 2-1 lead from last week’s first encounter.

They will travel fresh from one of their finest results of the season after stunning the Gunners 2-0 at the Emirates.

Villa are aiming to reach a first major European semi-final since 1982 and Bailey said: “I definitely will take confidence from it and I think the team should take a lot of confidence as well.

“The way we played – I think the way we set out was so strong and I think the team really didn’t give up too much and we created opportunities at the same time. I think we should really take this game into consideration and give ourselves a lot of confidence moving forward.”