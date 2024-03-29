Matt Maher's predicted Aston Villa XI vs Wolves

Ramsey returned to training this week after nearly a month out with a foot injury and Emery must decide how much of a part, if any, he can play at Villa Park.

Villa will definitely be without Matty Cash with the boss confirming the right-back will miss between two to three weeks with a hamstring injury sustained while on international duty with Poland.

Cash’s absence means Ezri Konsa will likely start on the right side of defence with Emery choosing between either Diego Carlos and Clement Lenglet to play alongside Pau Torres.

Here is our predicted line-up:

Emi Martinez

Kept his 27th clean sheet in 37 matches for Argentina during the international break. Martinez will once more captain the team in the absence of John McGinn.

Ezri Konsa