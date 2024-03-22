Jed Wallace states what's more important than personal West Brom targets

Carlos Corberan's Championship promotion-hunters has been hit by striking availability issues all season with Brandon Thomas-Asante's month-long absence prompting the head coach into a rethink.

And skipper Wallace, a winger, has lead the line for much of the period since in a show of versatility. Captain Wallace, who turns 30 next month, is an influential member of Corberan's squad and plays a significant role among the group on and off the field.

"It's never about me, it's always about the team, we've had really good results with me playing there," said Wallace as Albion return to action with a trip to his former club Millwall on Good Friday next week.