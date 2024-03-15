Matt Maher's predicted Aston Villa XI vs West Ham
Unai Emery refused to rule Ollie Watkins out of Villa’s trip to West Ham on Sunday after the striker was injured in Thursday’s win over Ajax.
Top scorer Watkins was forced off after 33 minutes against the Dutch giants after sustaining a cut to his left knee, albeit after already opening the scoring to set Villa on their way to a 4-0 Europa Conference League victory.
Watkins has started every Premier League match for Villa since Boxing Day 2022 and has been a vital part of their challenge toward the top of the table this season.
The 28-year-old is just four goals away from becoming the first Villa player since Peter Withe in 1981 to net 20 in a top flight campaign.
Villa will definitely be without skipper John McGinn at the London Stadium, as he serves the first of a three-match ban following his sending-off in last week’s 4-0 defeat to Tottenham.
Here’s how we think Villa will line-up:
Emi Martinez
Will take the captain’s armband in McGinn’s absence. Together with Watkins and the skipper, he’s the most important player in this Villa team.
Matty Cash