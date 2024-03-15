Matt Maher's predicted Aston Villa XI vs West Ham

Top scorer Watkins was forced off after 33 minutes against the Dutch giants after sustaining a cut to his left knee, albeit after already opening the scoring to set Villa on their way to a 4-0 Europa Conference League victory.

Watkins has started every Premier League match for Villa since Boxing Day 2022 and has been a vital part of their challenge toward the top of the table this season.

The 28-year-old is just four goals away from becoming the first Villa player since Peter Withe in 1981 to net 20 in a top flight campaign.

Villa will definitely be without skipper John McGinn at the London Stadium, as he serves the first of a three-match ban following his sending-off in last week’s 4-0 defeat to Tottenham.

Here’s how we think Villa will line-up:

Emi Martinez

Will take the captain’s armband in McGinn’s absence. Together with Watkins and the skipper, he’s the most important player in this Villa team.

Matty Cash