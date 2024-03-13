Shropshire Star
Close

Shilen Patel reveals why he couldn't resist buying West Brom majority stake

New Albion chief Shilen Patel admits the romance of football ownership and a desire to succeed was too great to resist buying the club.

By Russell Youll
Published

The Florida investor, 43, completed his purchase from Guochuan Lai alongside his father Dr Kiran Patel in a £60million deal at the end of last month, ending Lai’s eight-year tenure. Championship club Albion had relied on loans to operate after a lack of investment from Lai and loss of Premier League parachute payments. “There has always been a certain romance to sports ownership,” Patel said in an interview with BBC WM.

“Global football and European football is interesting from a business standpoint, because if you look at the NFL, Major League Baseball, or NHL, the valuation is quite uniformed and eye-wateringly high nowadays.”

“So thinking about it from a place or an accessible opportunity, if you find the right club and right circumstance, but also the opportunity to alter the standing and projection of a club is much greater in football than in American leagues.”

Similar stories
Most popular