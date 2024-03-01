Matt Maher: Money’s crucial – how you use it even more so
It is actions rather than words which will ultimately define Shilen Patel’s Albion reign.
By Matt Maher
That said, the club’s new majority shareholder struck plenty of positive sounding notes during his first interview following the completion of Bilkul Football’s Baggies takeover.
In the space of 1,700-words or so on the club’s official website, Patel pretty much achieved the tricky balancing act of sounding both ambitious and realistic.
While the goal is very much a return to the Premier League, the new chairman was also careful to qualify it as “long-term” while also stressing the need to develop a “responsible and sustainable” operation at The Hawthorns.