Matt Maher: January transfer window is gently pushed closed

“Transfer deadline day never fails to deliver.”

By Matt Maher
Published
Armando Broja’s future dominated the football news on deadline day, despite having just eight Premier League goals to his name

So proclaimed the Premier League’s official X account yesterday morning, promoting a video detailing six of the “most pivotal” January deadline signings in history.

Top of the list was Fernando Torres’ then £50million English transfer record move from Liverpool to Chelsea in 2011.

Though this piece is being written a few hours before the window closes, it feels safe to say there will not be a deal anywhere near so earth-shattering or expensive this time around.

Instead, yesterday morning it seemed the biggest transfer wouldn’t even involve football, with Lewis Hamilton’s switch from Mercedes to Ferrari guaranteed to grab a fair portion of today’s back-page headlines.

For supporters of most Premier League clubs, the only thing deadline day would deliver was a shrug of the shoulders. It’s been that kind of month.

One question still to be answered was whether the collective spending of top-flight clubs would pass £100million?

While still a mind-boggling figure, it is a long way short of the £815m splashed out last January, including an outlay of £235m on deadline day alone.

Though something of a stretch to describe this window as the point the Premier League finally sobered up on spending, you might describe the past month as being more akin to a quiet evening in with a nice bottle of red, compared to the all-night session spent drinking from the top shelf of previous windows. That’s provided, of course, you exclude Nottingham Forest from the analogy.

There are several reasons for the significantly-reduced activity. Among them is a belief the three clubs promoted from the Championship last season would be heading straight back down, with those stationed in the lower half of mid-table not feeling the same pressure as in previous years.

